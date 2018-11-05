Hilarious response to ANC’s Lungisa blaming white capital for Gigaba’s problems

ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive committee member Andile Lungisa took to Twitter to share his view that the many problems Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba is currently going through are caused by white monopoly capital (WMC).

After calling the “attack” on Gigaba “unwarranted and unjust” Lungisa exclaimed that the “hand of white monopoly capital is visible!” in the attack.

However, the ANC politician was soon served a comeback that has been widely shared.

“My brother, I looked at the video again and I swear it was a black hand. He did it to himself. Single-handedly,” said Twitter user Lesiba Moshoeu.

Gigaba has dominated the news cycle in the past week, but while his involvement in a scandal surrounding the Oppenheimers’ company Firebird Aviation operating a private terminal at OR Tambo International airport and the leaking of a report implicating him in state capture are two of the reasons why, a sex tape in which he appears on his own has gotten him the most undeserved attention.

What Gigaba was doing in that video lends itself perfectly to jokes about doing things “single-handedly”.

While the video has inspired mockery from, among others, Julius Malema, Redi Tlhabi and many ordinary South Africans through the #GigabaChallenge, the minister denied being embarrassed by it on eNCA.

“We (Gigaba and his wife) have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem… It was intended to embarrass me, to decapacitate me politically, to humiliate me and my family publicly, to embarrass the African National Congress.”

