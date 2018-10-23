How to dress like DJ Zinhle

She’s our favourite DJ and business woman but she’s also a major style star. Steal DJ Zinhle’s style with these easy tips.
She had a clothing line with Legit and has her own range of fabulous watches called Era by Zinhle. She puts a sexy spin on masculine pieces and experiments with different prints and silhouettes. Zinhle has a unique, edgy look that we love and this week we tried our very best to steal DJ Zinhle’s style.
Queen of the night
PJ style dressing is a Zinhle fave. She loves to keep it casual and cute with tops and sweaters that give off serious bedtime vibes. She has really mastered this style like no other. Zinhle’s favourite accessory is one of her very own Era by Zinhle watches.
High rise slim jeans R899, Forever New
The businesswoman
You’re never going to see Zinhle in a two-piece or a button up shirt – her version of business casual is a cute suit. Paired with a vest underneath and stylish accessories, Zinhle is always a 10 out of 10 with her well-tailored sets.
Tie waist tapered pants R999, Forever New
The perfect girlfriend
Forget about boyfriend jeans, girlfriend jeans are where it’s at. Perfect for hanging out with her bff Pearl Thusi, Zinhle always puts her comfort first in a sweet pair of jeans. Zinhle loves heels, but she’s been known to ditch them for sneakers.
Wear a great pair of fashion-forward sneakers and mix flirty, feminine pieces with more ‘boyish’ looks to steal her style.
Girlfriend regular jeans R629, H&M
On the decks
Zinhle dresses up big time for her gigs, but she still has to be comfortable – you don’t want to be overdressed at the club after all. Pair a statement stylish piece like bright culottes with more simpler pieces like a cute tee and boots.
High waist belt culottes R999, Forever New
Giving drama the boot
Zinhle’s favourite piece? Her many, many thigh-high boots in a variety of colours and styles (it’s no wonder she keeps booting out crazy stories from the press and twitter trolls and staying at the top of her game – business and style wise).
Over-the-knee boot R499.99, The Fix
Statement baseball cap R79.99, MRP
