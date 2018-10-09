 
Uncategorized 9.10.2018 02:52 pm

WATCH: Did Matfield swear about the Boks on TV?

Sport Staff
Former Springbok player Victor Matfield during the South African national mens rugby team training session and fan engagement at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 01, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Springbok player Victor Matfield during the South African national mens rugby team training session and fan engagement at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 01, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

It’s subtle but the legend at lock did call them something bad. WARNING: Some brief but strong language.

Springbok legend Victor Matfield appears to have suffered a fairly embarrassing slip of the tongue.

A clip has emerged on Twitter showing him during a build-up broadcast for SuperSport of last weekend’s thriller between South Africa and the All Blacks, where it sounds as if he refers to the Boks as “c*nts” before quickly correcting himself to say “guys”.

To his dubious credit, Matfield did keep his composure pretty well.

