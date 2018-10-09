WATCH: Did Matfield swear about the Boks on TV?

Springbok legend Victor Matfield appears to have suffered a fairly embarrassing slip of the tongue.

A clip has emerged on Twitter showing him during a build-up broadcast for SuperSport of last weekend’s thriller between South Africa and the All Blacks, where it sounds as if he refers to the Boks as “c*nts” before quickly correcting himself to say “guys”.

To his dubious credit, Matfield did keep his composure pretty well.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.