WATCH: Did Matfield swear about the Boks on TV?

Springbok legend Victor Matfield appears to have suffered a fairly embarrassing slip of the tongue.
A clip has emerged on Twitter showing him during a build-up broadcast for SuperSport of last weekend’s thriller between South Africa and the All Blacks, where it sounds as if he refers to the Boks as “c*nts” before quickly correcting himself to say “guys”.
These cunts pic.twitter.com/3xSxswdnV0
— Grant Griesel (@grantgriesel666) October 8, 2018
To his dubious credit, Matfield did keep his composure pretty well.
