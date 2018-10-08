Tony Blair talks Ramaphosa, Malema at #FTAfrica summit

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair today spoke about Africa in general, fielding questions on South Africa specifically regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema at the Financial Times Africa Summit held in London.

Other speakers at the summit included Ghanaian president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of the Republic of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba and Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote, as well as our own minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Investec’s founding CEO Hendrik du Toit.

While most of Blair’s comments were general, with an official Financial Times account saying that Blair discussed “the importance of governance, global investment and the challenges of pushing through policy reforms,” he also fielded a couple of questions on South Africa.

Speaking at the #FTAfrica summit Tony Blair discusses the importance of governance, global investment and the challenges of pushing through policy reforms @InstituteGC — FT Press Office (@FTPressOffice) October 8, 2018 Asked about our current president, Blair said Ramaphosa’s “challenge is the misalignment between expectations and what he can deliver.” Then, Financial Times editor Lionel Barker asked how much by way of political concessions Ramaphosa will have to “give” to EFF leader Julius Malema and his party, Blair briefly addressed Malema, who he called a populist, before moving on to speaking about Ethiopian president Abiy Ahmed. Blair says Ramaphosa’s challenge is the misalignment between expectations and what he can deliver FT Editor @lionelbarber asks ‘How much will CR have to give to @Julius_S_Malema?’ Conversation somehow switches to Abiy (I should have paid more attention) #FTAfrica — Razia Khan (@raziakkhan) October 8, 2018 Really interesting thoughts on South Africa politics from Tony Blair – Malema’s populist spouting, importance of short term wins married with long terms strategies, communication, the challenges of democracy, is corruption too embedded? Maybe not #FTafrica — Matthew Dawes (@matthewdawes) October 8, 2018

Reactions to Blair’s words differed sharply. While one user said she was “absolutely amazed by his depth knowledge of the continent,” another user highlighted the former prime minister’s controversial human rights record, particularly regarding the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

I never knew I would reference #TonyBlair on Africa matters, it's changed today. absolutely amazed by his depth knowledge of the continent! #FTAfrica pic.twitter.com/EtYi5GRdov — AgnesG (@AgnesGitau) October 8, 2018

Mr Blair

Tell us how you improved governance and brought stability to Iraq?

Do you really think it is appropriate for you to be lecturing others in former colonies?#FTAfrica — CAGE (@UK_CAGE) October 8, 2018

Recently, Blair was involved in fresh controversy over allegations that he took money from regimes accused of human rights abuses, including an alleged $12 million from the Saudi kingdom and an alleged $8 million from Kazakhstan’s dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev, which included alleged PR to cover a massacre committed by the Kazakh government.

Blair yesterday met Italian far right – as paid agent for Azerbaijan dictator. He took $12 million from the Saudis and at least $8 million from the Kazakh dictator. Services to latter specifically included PR spin to cover a massacre of strikers. BBC today promote him. Sick. https://t.co/zQGIetFi3L — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) September 7, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.