Pretoria wedding venue beefs up security after armed robbery

Security has been tightened at the Riverside Castle wedding venue east of Pretoria following a robbery last Thursday.

According to police, four heavily armed men attacked and robbed wedding guests before fleeing with a number of valued items.

Owner of the venue Jaco Ackerman told Pretoria East Rekord on Friday the safety of his guests and workers was of utmost importance.

“This was the first time a robbery happened during an event, it has never happened before at this venue. We have always had security measures in place but since this is an event venue, we always have people coming here to inquire, book (venue) and do catering so it’s a bit tricky to distinguish those coming to do criminal activities,” he said.

Ackerman said the robbery happened on the day cameras were installed in the premises.

“I wasn’t present when the robbery took place, so I’m only hearing different versions of events. I’m just grateful that nobody got hurt.”

He said one of the neighbours rushed to the scene when he was alerted of a robbery however the robbers had fled when he arrived.

“We have beefed up security by linking our panic buttons to the nearby armed response services. Just a few days ago, we hosted a matric dance here and everything went well. For now, all systems go, I have done everything in my power to make sure that this venue is safe. ”

Ackerman said the Riverside Castle was very close to his heart as he and his wife were the first couple to get married in it.

Police spokesperson Constable Yeroboam Mbatsane said watches, iPhones, and a laptop were among the items stolen during the wedding.

“After the robbery, the suspects fled in a white VW Polo TSI which was stolen at the wedding venue. No shots were fired and no injuries reported,” he said.

Mbatsane said a case of armed robbery was opened.

“We urge any members of the public with information to report to our crime line or their nearest police station,” he said.

