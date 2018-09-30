 
menu
South Africa 30.9.2018 10:36 am

Gigaba holds Twitter Q&A to address state capture allegations

Citizen reporter
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo

The Minister of Home Affairs opened the floor to his followers to ask him questions regarding allegations of state capture and him colluding with the Guptas.

After damning allegations claiming that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was “very popular” with the Gupta family, he decided to confront this by opening the floor to his Twitter followers on Saturday night. The only disclaimer was that he would not tolerate “arbitrary and speculative insults”.

The second phase of the parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs’ investigation into the naturalisation process of the Gupta family earlier this month saw Gigaba being accused of using information gleaned from the #GuptaLeaks e-mails. This according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuses’ (Outa) Rudie Heyneke’s testimony, in which Heyneke said that Gigaba had been “very popular” with the Gupta family.

“He received invitations from the time when he was still the deputy minister of home affairs,” Heyneke said, referring to invitations from the Guptas for Diwali, World Cup soccer, dinners, the Sun City wedding and the Gupta-run South African of the Year awards ceremony.

Considering this, Twitter did not hold back, asking questions which the minister responded to. These responses, however, at times lacked the in-depth answers he alluded to providing.

Other answers, however, were a bit more detailed.

Some responses were notably more mysterious than others, but Gigaba managed to respond to an impressive amount of questions and comments.

Former ANC member of parliament Vytjie Mentor said in her testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in August that Gigaba assisted in the abolition of the Johannesburg-Mumbai flight route. This move was to be a turnaround strategy for SAA.

“I asked him how will all the people who travel to and from India and everyday cargo be transported … he said they [the Guptas] had a good relationship with Jet Airways who will ensure that the flight route continues. Hogan was then fired and replaced by [now Home Affairs Minister Malusi] Gigaba … and immediately after that, SAA stopped flying to India and Jet Airways took over the route.”

Gigaba is also alleged to have facilitated the swift visa approval of Gupta-owned company employees and associates, according to an email trail obtained by amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Vytjie Mentor gets heart palpitations from seeing minister’s ‘artificially enlarged penis’ in chat 29.9.2018
Jaundiced Eye: Mind Cyril’s credibility gap 29.9.2018
When the worm turns… 29.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.