Gavin is back

HARD WORK, BIG REWARDS. Former South African champion jockey Gavin Lerena secured a short-term riding contract in Britain after impressing with two victories for the Rest of the World team in last year's Shergar Cup international jockeys’ challenge at Ascot Racecourse.

Lerena’s biokineticist is happy with his progress.

Racing fans will be delighted by the return to race riding of former champion jockey Gavin Lerena at the Vaal today.

Lerena, out of action due to a broken shoulder and collar bone suffered when he fell from Hakeem in the Derby Trial at Turffontein on 31 March, went for X-rays yesterday to get the final go-ahead.

Lerena’s biokineticist is happy with his progress and the strength of his shoulder, commenting that the bone, while not 100% healed, should stand up to the rigours of a race.

He only has two rides at the Vaal – as he eases himself back in – both for trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren: newcomer Ultra Boost in Race 1 and promising filly Lady Jackson in Race 3

 

 

 

 

