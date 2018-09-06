Gavin is back

Racing fans will be delighted by the return to race riding of former champion jockey Gavin Lerena at the Vaal today.

Lerena, out of action due to a broken shoulder and collar bone suffered when he fell from Hakeem in the Derby Trial at Turffontein on 31 March, went for X-rays yesterday to get the final go-ahead.

Lerena’s biokineticist is happy with his progress and the strength of his shoulder, commenting that the bone, while not 100% healed, should stand up to the rigours of a race.

He only has two rides at the Vaal – as he eases himself back in – both for trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren: newcomer Ultra Boost in Race 1 and promising filly Lady Jackson in Race 3