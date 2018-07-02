Cops caught with stolen goods to appear in Eastern Cape court

Three Eastern Cape police officers who were allegedly found in possession of evidence unlawfully taken from a crime scene are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Spokeswoman Colonel Michelle Matroos said the officers were arrested a day after a massive police raid in Scenery Park.

”During the operation at the residences of members, exhibits which were recovered during the previous day’s operation were seized from the members’ respective homes and from a police vehicle. Cellphones, an iPad and Eskom high-grade testers, identified as items recovered during the previous evening police raid, were seized from the members,” Matroos said in a statement.

She said Eastern Cape SA Police Service management “expressed their shock and disappointment with the members’ misconduct as this incident happened a day after the national commissioner launched an anti-corruption strategy in Tshwane on 29 June 2018, to tackle corruption within the SAPS.”

