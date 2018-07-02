 
menu
Uncategorized 2.7.2018 08:07 am

Walter Sisulu University student bank in the dock for R14 million NSFAS ‘grant’

ANA
Sibongile Mani. Picture: Twitter

Sibongile Mani. Picture: Twitter

After her first court appearance, she was released on warning.

The 28-year-old Walter Sisulu University student who erroneously received R14,1 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is expected to make her second appearance on Monday at the East London Magistrate court on a charge of theft.

Sibongile Mani was requested to hand herself to the Hawks’ Eastern Cape Provincial office in East London after it surfaced that she had allegedly spent more than R810 000 on personal items that included smartphones, imported hair pieces, and designer clothes in three months.

After her first court appearance, she was released on warning.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
NSFAS R14m ‘spending spree queen’ is still getting funded by NSFAS 3.7.2018
Lifeline for Unisa students 28.4.2018
Nsfas receives 408 000 applications for full study funding 28.2.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.