Walter Sisulu University student bank in the dock for R14 million NSFAS ‘grant’

The 28-year-old Walter Sisulu University student who erroneously received R14,1 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is expected to make her second appearance on Monday at the East London Magistrate court on a charge of theft.

Sibongile Mani was requested to hand herself to the Hawks’ Eastern Cape Provincial office in East London after it surfaced that she had allegedly spent more than R810 000 on personal items that included smartphones, imported hair pieces, and designer clothes in three months.

After her first court appearance, she was released on warning.

