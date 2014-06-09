Rising insurance costs ‘driving car theft’

“Vehicle cloning has become an issue in South Africa, as there remain a lot of opportunities (for it) in the process after the salvage (has been) obtained,” Hugo van Zyl, chief operating officer at the South African Insurance Crime Bureau (SAICB), tells Business.

“At this stage, the police are working with various motor dealers and bodies on a case-by-case basis, and we are aware of regular investigations at different levels within the process to address organised crime and especially vehicle cloning,” he said.

It would appear vehicle cloning has been made easier by vehicle salvage that is now more readily available to the public, mainly via auctions. Syndicates purchase wrecked vehicles and transfer the particulars of the wrecked vehicle onto a stolen or hijacked vehicle.

There are also greater numbers of vehicles being auctioned because insurance companies are writing off more damaged cars, due to the high cost of repair.

Instead of selling the salvage to panel beaters and secondhand car dealers, as was historically the case, these cars are auctioned.

“The auctioneering model realises more income on salvage, which is beneficial to the client due to better returns than the previous model of salvage that (motor) dealers provided,” Santam spokesperson, Donald Kau said.

“There has been a tendency to write cars off as ‘uneconomical to repair’ at a lower threshold, therefore more of these cars are available,” commented Viviene Pearson, general manager of insurance risk at the SA Insurance Association (SAIA), a member body for the short-term industry.

The weak rand has significantly increased the cost of parts to repair cars, insurers argue.

The SAIA Code of Salvage provides, as a guideline, that if damage to a car exceeds 60-70% of the value of the motor vehicle, the car will be written off, but still maintain Code 2 (‘Used’) status and be considered “structurally sound”.

Sold!

Business recently attended an auction hosted by SMD, one of the largest auction houses in SA.

Of the 43 cars auctioned, 40 were classed as Code 2 vehicles even where some looked “permanently unfit for use” (Code 3) or “permanently demolished” (Code 4). Van Zyl of the SAICB explained that Code 2 vehicles do not need a police vehicle clearance certificate when being re-registered. Insurers are ultimately responsible for coding vehicles, since they become legal owners of the salvage.

Allegations of laundering

The vast majority of people attending the above auction were foreign nationals. One of the secondhand dealers said he could no longer afford to buy cars on auction because of the high prices being offered by foreign nationals.

The difficulty, said Pearson, is that if there is a legitimate buyer who has all the necessary documentation, there is no way of knowing if he or she is a thief.

But an insurance industry insider claimed salvage companies ignore vehicle cloning because they were making so much money out of it. However, SMD maintains that it is compliant with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).

“A large number of foreign nationals do indeed buy vehicles from SMD,” SMD Managing Director Jan van Wyk said.