Regulation reformed to protect investors

The aim is to make it safer.

The objectives of the reforms are to strengthen market conduct regulation through the Financial Services Board (FSB) and create a more stable financial system under the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

Both regulators want to combat money laundering and stop the financing of terrorism.

The FSB will promote the “treating customers fairly” (TCF) guidelines through education and training. The SARB will supervise all financial market participants and aim to limit systemic risk – in other words, the potential collapse of the whole sector.

Regulation 28 is more targeted in its scope. It gives effect to the section of the Pension Funds Act that limits how much retirement funds can invest in particular assets or asset classes. The purpose is to protect retirement savings from losses due to poorly diversified portfolios.

It limits maximum exposure to more risky asset classes and ensures that no unnecessary risks are taken with retirement money. Some of the specific limits are:

Equity (excluding listed property) at a maximum of 75% (equity and listed property combined must be less than or equal to a maximum of 90%).

Offshore assets as prescribed by the SARB, currently at a maximum of 25%.

Listed property, at a maximum of 25%.

Commodities, at a maximum of 10%.

Hedge funds, at a maximum of 10%.

Bank debt, at a maximum of 75%.

Government debt at 100%.

Cash at 100%.

Regulation 28 stipulates that the retirement fund as a whole must comply with these limits. Retirement fund products (ie retirement annuities, preservation and provident fund products) must also be compliant.

No one model is ideal for protecting investors. In South Africa the decision was taken to follow the twin peaks approach.

SPI strongly believes that a diversified portfolio managed within Regulation 28 levels protects investors and reduces portfolio risk.

Investors still have flexibility. They can select from conservative, moderate or aggressive portfolios within the prescribed levels and later change their selected strategy.

Regulation 28 only limits pre-retirement savings. Individuals are free to invest their post-retirement investments (ie living annuities) as they like. We find this surprising.

In retirement, investors should have greater protection.

We believe it would be prudent to have both pre- and post-retirement savings managed according to the same or similar investment limits.