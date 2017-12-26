Third marijuana plantation seized over Xmas long weekend in NC

One suspect was arrested after police in South Africa’s Northern Cape discovered another marijuana plantation in the province, the provincial commissioner’s office said on Tuesday.

“The plantation was discovered after a tip-off from a community member was followed up at Dunstan shanties in Galeshewe this [Tuesday] afternoon at about 12:30,” the provincial commissioner’s office said in a statement.

“Approximately 13 trees and 47 small plants were recovered during the raid with an estimated street value of R20 000.00. One suspect was arrested.”

The man was expected to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrates’ Court on a charge of dealing in dagga soon.

On Sunday, police swooped on two residences in Ncweng village near Kuruman where two plantations were found. The marijuana, better known as dagga in South Africa, had a street value of more than R150,000.

Two suspects arrested in connection with this incident were due to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

