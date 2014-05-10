Tuks stun Aces at Mbombela

In a match filled with missed chances and a great display from the Aces goalkeeper, Tuks managed to scrape a win.

Tuks should have opened the floodgates as early as the eighth minute but Geoffrey Massa was denied by goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane who pulled off an excellent save.

AmaTuks were again unfortunate not go take the lead when skipper Tebogo Monyai unleashed a pile driver but Mabokgwane parried the ball away from danger.

Black Aces responded quickly but the Botswana international Ofentse Nato headed a Miguel Timm corner kick over the cross bar in the 22nd minute.

Mabokgwane came to the rescue again when he denied Massa from a well-taken freekick with a top-drawer save in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, Tuks were a much rejuvenated side and their efforts paid off in the 50th minute with Massa’s fine finish.

In the 67th minute, Onyekachi Okonkwo came close to grabbing the equaliser for AmaZayoni with a powerful shot from the right but he missed the target.

With 20 minutes to go, Clive Barker played all his cards and used all his subs in a bid to level the score and possibly snatch it at the death but Tuks were unshakeable.

Mabokgwane pulled off yet another brilliant save to deny Massa from point blank range, much to the relief of Barker.

Tuks should have doubled their lead in the 75th minute but Malawian striker Atusaye Nyondo rifled his effort off target.

In the 83rd minute, Nato almost equalised for Black Aces but his attempt found the side netting. This was immediately followed up by another agonising miss from Dennis Masina.

Despite the loss, Aces finished in the top eight, in seventh spot, qualifying for next seasons’ MTN8 while Tuks finished a disappointing 11th.

– Sapa