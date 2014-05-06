Maritzburg beat Wits 1-0

Wits had controlled much of the game up until the goal, but were less than clinical with their opportunities.

Once The Clever Boys found themselves behind, they sparked into action in an attempt to get the equaliser. The goal would not come, but their first defeat in nine league games did little to change their log position as they cannot improve on their third spot on the table with one game remaining.

Maritzburg, meanwhile, moved up to 37 points as they looked to better their 11th spot on the log.

The first real chance came when Heinrich Isaacks for Maritzburg missed the target in the 20th minute, with just Wits keeper Dennis Onyango to beat.

Just after the half hour mark, the Maritzburg defense was stretched with some swift interplay from Wits. Tinashe Nengomasha played in Getaneh Gibeto, but Shu-Aib Walters in the visitors’ goal intervened just in time to snuff out the threat.

In the 41st minute, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi bustled his way into the Wits area, but the Maritzburg player could not keep his shot down.

Ryan Chapman spurned a gilt-edged chance after he made his way into the Maritzburg area unmarked, as his attempt was lofted way over goal and into the crowd.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 70th minute. Rheece Evans made a surging run down the right, and whipped the ball into the area as Lentjies met the cross and slammed the ball into the back of the net for the opener.

Siyabonga Nhlapo for Wits tried his luck from range in the 77th minute, and his well-struck effort was met by a diving Walters to tip the ball out for a corner.

Five minutes later, Gibeto also decided to take a shot from well out, but his attempt was just wide of the right-hand post.

Gibeto had a second chance moments later. The striker found himself unmarked in the six-yard area as he rose to head the ball, but he struck the ball into the ground and it bounced over the crossbar.

Moments before the game came to a close, Terrence Mandaza received a second yellow card and his marching orders after a challenge on a Wits player.

