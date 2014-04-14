Hunt predicts close battle for Cup title

The Students fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in their quarter-final encounter in Botshabelo on Sunday, joining title holders Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United in the penultimate round of the knockout competition.

The Clever Boys, lying third in the Premiership, will play five league matches over a two-week period before the cup semi-finals.

“All the teams that are through are good teams,” Hunt said.

“And we’re playing every few days now, so by the time we get to the cup it’s going to be tight.”

Celtic coach Ernst Middendorp was not satisfied with the officiating of the match, claiming his side was unfairly treated, with Alfred Ndengane sent off shortly before the break for a tackle on Sibusiso Vilakazi.

He admitted, however, they were outplayed by the visitors.

“Sometimes you have to keep cool, but in the end we didn’t score the goal we needed, despite having a good start,” Middendorp said.

In eighth place in the league table, Middendorp said his team would need to put the defeat behind them and focus on their midweek clash against Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium, as they look to cement their place in the top half of the log.

“We have to regroup, go to Durban and be competitive.”

