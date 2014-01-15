NUM rejects Northam offer

The mining company made the offer on Monday after a meeting between the two parties, acting National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said in a statement.

The offer meant core workers in categories two to eight would get a 9.5 percent increase, and non-core workers, nine percent.

“This is a proposal of two years,” Mammburu said.

“The company is further proposing a once-off payment of R3000 for all the category two to eight employees.”

Core workers in categories nine to 10 were offered eight percent, and non-core workers 7.5 percent.

A seven percent increase was offered on the workers’ living allowance.

Mammburu said that although the union had rejected the latest offer, it had an alternative proposal. This would be divulged only after it was presented to the mine’s management on Wednesday.

Workers affiliated to the union went on a strike on November 3 at Zondereinde mine in Amandelbult, Limpopo, demanding a salary increase of R2100 for core workers and R2000 for non-core workers.

Northam Platinum said last Monday that it had lost R500 million in revenue and its workers R100m in wages since the strike began.

– Sapa