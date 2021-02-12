World Tennis 12.2.2021 04:36 pm

Injury-hit Djokovic survives five-set thriller against Fritz

AFP
Injury-hit Djokovic survives five-set thriller against Fritz

Novak Djokovic (left) and Taylor Fritz after their match at the Australian Open. Picture: Getty Images

The Serb is targeting a record-extending ninth title and his 18th Grand Slam trophy overall.

An ailing Novak Djokovic overcame an abdominal “muscle tear” and jeers from a rowdy crowd Friday to outlast Taylor Fritz in the Australian Open, a five-set triumph he rated as one of his “most special”.

The world number one, however, admitted he faced a race against time to be fit for his fourth-round match against Milos Raonic.

“I know it’s a tear of the muscle, so I don’t know if I will be able to recover from that in two days,” he said.

The world number one appeared to be cruising until he needed a medical timeout early in the third set.

Djokovic constantly grimaced afterwards but dug deep in the fifth set and wore down the big-serving 27th seed 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 in three hours and 25 minutes.

“Towards the end of the fourth,it started feeling better,” he said. “I just tried to stay in there and I was hopeful.

“This is definitely one of the most special wins in my life.”

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic grimaces from pain during his third-round match. Picture: Getty Images

Djokovic was often left frustrated on Rod Laver Arena.

After facing a stern second-round, four-set, examination by American Frances Tiafoe, the Serb again had his hands full against brash Fritz, the highest-seeded American in the draw.

Fritz had talked up his chances of an upset, and true to his word he came out swinging in a high-octane opening set marked by relentless slugging from the baseline.

Fritz impressively dug out of a 5-2 hole to force a tiebreaker, but Djokovic lifted the intensity under pressure to peel off six straight points en route to taking the first set.

Djokovic’s mood quickly soured and he remonstrated with boisterous fans in the fourth game of the second set after pulling out of his service motion due to crowd noise.

He received loud jeers as the crowd shifted their support to Fritz, but Djokovic responded by holding serve and celebrating wildly much to the derision of spectators, who won’t be in attendance until Thursday due to Melbourne’s lockdown.

A galvanised Djokovic was rejuvenated and appeared set to sail through to a comfortable victory before injury struck.

Fritz, 23, took advantage and forced a fourth set, where he broke in the third game.

Djokovic was hanging on but received respite when play was suspended for 10 minutes as spectators, many of whom jeered when exiting, were forced to leave at 11:30 pm — half-an-hour before Melbourne’s lockdown started.

The stoppage didn’t stop Fritz’s momentum as he drew level, but Djokovic somehow found a way back and celebrated his gutsy victory with loud roars that echoed around the empty stadium.

The Serb is targeting a record-extending ninth title and his 18th Grand Slam trophy overall as he snaps at the heels of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who top the all-time list with 20 each.

Djokovic set-up a fourth-round clash with big-serving Raonic after the 14th seed beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in four sets.

Djokovic will be looking to continue his stranglehold over the Canadian, having won all 11 prior matches and dropping just three sets overall.

He knocked out Raonic in straight sets in the quarter-finals of last year’s Australian Open. However, whether he plays the match remains to be seen.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fritz angry at ‘absolutely ridiculous’ removal of Australian Open fans 13.2.2021
Thiem tames Kyrgios, crowd to reach last 16 in Melbourne 12.2.2021
Serena still ‘in love’ with tennis as 24th Slam title beckons 12.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km



today in print

Read Today's edition