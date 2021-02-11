World Tennis 11.2.2021 03:51 pm

Ugly row mars all-Italian classic at Australian Open

AFP
Ugly row mars all-Italian classic at Australian Open

Fabio Fognini (left) and Salvatore Caruso after their match at the Australian Open. Picture: Getty Images

Fognini, who battled back from 1-5 down in the deciding tie-break, didn’t want to talk about the incident afterwards.

Italians Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by an official during a furious argument after their five-set classic at the Australian Open Thursday.

Fognini, the 16th seed, prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (14/12) in nearly four hours after a fierce battle on John Cain Arena.

But rather than the traditional polite congratulations, the pair argued furiously in Italian for several minutes, gesturing and wagging their fingers.

Translations of the spat suggested firebrand Fognini told Caruso — in colourful language — that he had been lucky with some close calls, which Caruso took exception to.

Eventually the court supervisor had to step between the pair and tell them to cool off, with Caruso walking away and bowing to the crowd as he exited.

Fognini, who battled back from 1-5 down in the deciding tiebreak, didn’t want to talk about the incident afterwards.

“We are good friends,” he said, adding that what was said on court “stays on court”.

“I have nothing to say about that question anymore,” he added.

Pressed on whether he had spoken to Caruso since the match ended, he replied: “Not yet. We’re going to speak, don’t worry.

“I’ll let you know. If you give me your phone, I’ll text you.”

The angry ending capped a compelling and seesawing second-round match, with Fognini’s reward a clash with Australian 21st seed Alex De Minaur.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Australian Open gets green light to continue – but without the fans 12.2.2021
Lloyd Harris: The next big thing in South African tennis 11.2.2021
WATCH: Rowdy fan kicked out as Nadal powers on in Australia 11.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km

General SIU investigators intimidated, threatened during probes into PPE corruption

Business News Five-year mandatory rotation for audit firms – Cosatu

Government Cabinet approves state of disaster extension by another month

Covid-19 SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize



today in print

Read Today's edition