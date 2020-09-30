World Tennis 30.9.2020 12:46 pm

JUST IN: Serena withdraws from Roland Garros

AFP
JUST IN: Serena withdraws from Roland Garros

Serena Williams of the US has withdrawn from Roland Garros because of an injury. Picture: AFP

The American multiple Grand Slam winner will have to wait a little longer now to get another chance at equaling Margaret Court’s all-time 24 major titles.

Serena Williams withdrew from Roland Garros on Wednesday as the American’s bid for a 24th Grand Slam title suffered another blow.

The 39-year-old three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.

She had been due to face Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later Wednesday.

“The Achilles didn’t have enough time to heal after the US Open,” said Williams.

“I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.”

The injury likely means she will miss the rest of 2020 leaving the Australian Open in 2021 as her next chance to equal Margaret Court’s all-time majors record.

“I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing,” she said.

“It’s more than likely that I won’t play another tournament this year.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed

Weather Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, intense cold front to hit Cape provinces – SA Weather Service



today in print

Read Today's edition