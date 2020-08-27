World Tennis 27.8.2020 08:08 am

Del Potro undergoes third knee surgery and seventh career operation

AFP
Del Potro undergoes third knee surgery and seventh career operation

Injury-plagued Juan Martin Del Potro underwent his seventh surgery on Wednesday. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/MATTHEW STOCKMAN

Injury-plagued Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday underwent a third surgery on the right knee he broke at the 2018 Shanghai Masters, his press spokesman said.

The 31-year-old Argentine giant has now had seven major operations in his career which promised so much when he swept to his first and only Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open.

“In recent months, Delpo followed his doctors’ advice and even tested the knee on a tennis court in Buenos Aires, but the pain persisted,” said a statement.

“After their first meeting in Bern, Switzerland, (his surgeon) recommended a new surgery.”

Del Potro, a former world number three but now down at 132 in the rankings, hasn’t played since Queen’s Club on the eve of Wimbledon in 2019.

As well as three knee operations, he had surgery on his right wrist in 2010 and three procedures on his left wrist in March 2014, January 2015 and June 2015.

Related Stories
13-year-old biker seriously injured in Unitaspark collision 14.7.2020
Two adults, one child killed in KZN accidents 24.12.2019
Cellphones are causing more head, neck injuries 9.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee



today in print

Read Today's edition