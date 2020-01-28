World Tennis 28.1.2020 03:32 pm

Tearful Djokovic pays tribute to ‘mentor, friend’ Kobe Bryant

AFP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia tears up as he talks about Kobe Bryant after winning his Men's Singles Quarterfinals match against Milos Raonic of Canada on day nine of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The Serbian legend win his Aussie Open quarterfinal.

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic teared up on Tuesday as he paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant, describing him as a “mentor” and a “friend” for the past 10 years.

Djokovic, speaking after his Australian Open quarter-final win against Milos Raonic, said it was “heartbreaking” to hear about Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others.

“He was one of the greatest athletes of all time, he inspired myself and many other people around the world,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview at Rod Laver Arena, wearing a tracksuit with the initials KB.

 

“I had the fortune to have a personal relationship with him over the past 10 years. When I needed some advice and some support he was there for me.

“He was my mentor, my friend and it’s just heartbreaking to see and to hear what has happened to him and his daughter,” Djokovic said, before breaking off to compose himself.

Djokovic and many other legends of tennis, including Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, have voiced their grief over the death of the former LA Lakers shooting guard, regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

On Monday, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios arrived for his quarter-final wearing a Lakers shirt, and American doubles pair Coco Gauff and Caty McNally had tributes to Bryant scrawled on their trainers.

