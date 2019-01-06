 
World Tennis 6.1.2019 02:19 pm

Brilliant Nishikori claims Brisbane title

AFP
Kei Nishikori had not won a tournament since Memphis in 2016. AFP/Saeed Khan

Kei Nishikori had not won a tournament since Memphis in 2016. AFP/Saeed Khan

Japanese star Kei Nishikori claimed his first title since 2016 when he downed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday.

The Japanese star had not won a tournament since Memphis in 2016 and was hampered by a wrist injury the following year which forced a break from the 2018 tour.

He was runner-up in Brisbane in 2017 but went one better this year in a superb final.

Nishikori dominated his Russian rival throughout, despite a slight hiccup when one poor service game cost him the second set.

The second seed started slowly and went down 0-3 to the Russian.

But he recovered to break back and then seized the advantage at 3-3 when he broke Medvedev again, taking the first set in 42 minutes.

Nishikori was all over the Russian in the second set, his powerful and well-directed groundstrokes forcing Medvedev into errors.

Medvedev held on against Nishikori’s multiple chances to break at 2-2 and 3-3 and took advantage of his opponent’s poor service game to break ahead.

But any thought the Russian would take the momentum into the decider proved wrong as Nishikori stormed to a 5-1 lead, eventually wrapping up the final in just over two hours.

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 ORAVAR

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 3 THRONG

RACE MEETING

29 December 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.