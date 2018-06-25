 
World Tennis 25.6.2018 03:40 pm

Nadal ousts Federer to regain top spot

AFP
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory during his mens singles semi-final match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during day thirteen of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 8, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A bit of a setback for the Swiss legend before his beloved Wimbledon.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal regained the top spot in the men’s ATP rankings from old rival Roger Federer on Monday after the latter’s surprise final loss on the grass in Halle.

Nadal had slipped down to number two despite his 11th French Open success after Federer, 36, took the Stuttgart Cup to bag the number one ranking for the sixth time in his career and bask in a record 310th week at the summit.

But his Halle loss to Borna Coric cost him not only a 99th career title but his pole position as Nadal moved back above him by 50 points as the countdown to Wimbledon nears its end.

Coric’s win lifted him 13 places meanwhile to a career-high 21st.

Queen’s Club champion Marin Cilic moved up a spot to fifth after his win over Novak Djokovic, who moves back into the top 20.

ATP rankings as of June 25:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8770 pts (+1)

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8720 (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5755

4. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 5080

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5060 (+1)

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4780 (-1)

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3835

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3635

9. David Goffin (BEL) 3110

10. John Isner (USA) 3070

