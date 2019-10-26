From heavy rain to Cup pain: The Springboks’ semifinals history

The Springboks on Sunday take the field for the fifth time in a Rugby World Cup semifinal when they collide with Wales in Tokyo.

They have won two of their four last-four clashes, three of which were nail-biting affairs.

We reminisce how those semifinals panned out.

1995: Weathering the storm – Springboks 19, France 15 (Durban)

The Springboks’ semifinal in their first World Cup tournament is remembered for two things.

The weather and Moroccan-born French lock Abdelatif Benazzi’s near try that came within millimetres of ending the Boks’ fairy tale run.

The host nation was made to anxiously wait for the match to start as the heavy rains before the scheduled kick-off left the field in a horrendous condition which almost caused the game to be called off entirely.

The tournament rules stated that in such a situation disciplinary records would determine who qualified for the final which meant the Boks would have been eliminated in the cruellest possible way after their night of shame against Canada in the pool stage.

Bok supporters’ worst fears were dispelled as the match did start after a lengthy delay, but the drama was far from over as Benazzi’s dramatic slide towards the try line near the end of the match ended under a pile of bodies, making it

impossible for referee Derek Bevan to determine whether it was indeed a try.

The Boks held on, with Ruben Kruger scoring the only try of the match.

1999: THAT drop goal – Springboks 21, Australia 27 (London)

Four years on the Springbok supporters’ resilience was put through another test with a real humdinger at Twickenham.

All the points came from the boot as extra time was needed to separate the sides.

The Wallabies led 12-6 at halftime, but the Boks outscored them in the second half with the sides deadlocked at 21-21 after normal time.

Then, after both sides failed to score during the first half of extra time, Wallaby flyhalf Stephen Larkham attempted an uncustomary drop-goal from 48 metres out which he almost struck on the run and somehow managed to get it over the crossbar.

Although Larkham did score another drop-goal against the Boks seven years later, this famous one was said to be his

first in his whole career.

Aussie fullback Matt Burke stretched the lead further by landing his eighth penalty before the final whistle, but it was the drop that took the wind out of the Boks’ sails.

Ironically, Bok flyhalf Jannie de Beer set the world record for most dropped goals in a Test six days prior when he

landed five in the quarterfinals against England, but could only add one against the Wallabies along with his six penalties.

2007: Habana rules the roost – Springboks 37, Argentina 13 (Paris)

The Boks outscored the Pumas by four tries to one in a lopsided affair.

The brave Argentinians punched above their weight by beating France, Ireland and Scotland on their way to their first

semifinal appearance, a run that helped them secure recognition by their eventual inclusion in the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship.

All eyes were on Bok flyer Bryan Habana at Stade de France as he dotted down twice to equal All Black great Jonah Lomu’s record of eight tries in a World Cup tournament, a milestone that still stands.

Fourie du Preez and Danie Rossouw also went over as Percy Montgomery added 17 points by succeeding with all seven of his attempts at goal.

Puma flyhalf Felipe Contepomi scored all Argentina’s points, which included their only try.

2015: Class outweighs muscle – Springboks 18, All Blacks 20 (London)

Although the Boks were within one kick of upsetting the applecart against the defending champions, the scoreboard

wasn’t perhaps a true reflection of the divide between the sides.

The All Blacks only had an early converted try by Jerome Kaino to show at halftime to the four penalties by Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard.

The Kiwis showed their class in the second half by pulling ahead through a drop-goal by Daniel Carter and a converted try by Beauden Barrett.

The Boks stayed in striking distance with another penalty by Pollard, but Carter restored the five-point buffer before Pollard’s replacement Pat Lambie added another penalty to give the Boks some hope.

The All Blacks repelled the Boks’ onslaught for the last 11 minutes of the match in soaking wet conditions and a late lineout fumble by Bok stalwart Victor Matfield, who was lured out of retirement by coach Heyneke Meyer, also ended the last glimmer of hope for the South Africans.

