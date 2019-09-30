Springboks: Refs are human, all we want is consistency

As the storm over the standard of refereeing at the Rugby World Cup continues to rage, the Springboks joined a growing chorus of teams adopting a more moderate view.

Forwards guru Matt Proudfoot on Monday noted that the men with the whistles aren’t expected to get everything right and, as a result, players and coaches merely want consistency.

While most of the spotlight has been shone on high tackles and its apparent inconsistent policing, the breakdown also remains prickly subject.

It’s most certainly a focus in the build-up to the Boks’ vital pool meeting with Italy in Shizuoka.

“It’s always a bit of a challenge at the breakdown,” said Proudfoot.

“But every referee has his own idiosyncrasies when it comes to that area of the game. They all have a different way of seeing that challenge. And that’s fine. That’s how we accept that.”

Such constantly shifting interpretations would suggest that teams have a constant battle in adapting.

However, Proudfoot insists players are actually remarkably quick to determine how a referee will officiate.

“As long as it’s a consistent thing for both sides, there’s no problem. The players adapt very quickly. As long as he’s communicating, ‘That’s the picture I see’, we have something to work with,” he said.

“If you watched the game against Namibia, you would’ve heard Francois Louw continually asking the ref about how he interprets the breakdown. That’s the adaptation we’re looking for.

“That’s how this team is growing. The ref gave us a blueprint to work from and we adapted quickly.”

The growth Proudfoot mentions extends to the overall formidableness of the South African group of forwards.

Despite various changes last week against Namibia, virtually every member of the starting eight showed immense intent to challenge for a spot in the so-called A-team.

“We’re build towards a complete plan. What’s pleasing for me to see is, regardless of which front row starts and what combination we go with, the players are boosting each other all the time,” said Proudfoot.

“I’m really happy with our fundamentals. In the scrums our binds have been good and our body height accurate. We don’t have a lot of resets, which allows us to strive for dominance. This is a hungry pack, one that looks to impose itself.

“It’s a massive aspect in the game. Both set phases, particularly at the World Cup, have been huge talking points. I’m pleased with the work that the pack has been doing. Everybody’s taking a lead.”

