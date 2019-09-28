Scrappy Springboks show enough class to tame Namibia

Rassie Erasmus had warned that the World Cup won’t feature too many so-called blowouts and he was partially proved correct in his Springbok troops’ 57-3 victory over Namibia in Toyota on Saturday.

The scoreline looked undoubtedly comfortable, but wasn’t quite the massacre that some expected.

South Africa ended up scoring nine tries, illustrating the gulf in class though one has to be honest and argue that it should’ve been more.

Namibia were brave and did well at times to disrupt the breakdowns, but they offered little else.

The Boks’ pack of forwards were rampant and classy, in contrast to a stuttering back division that took time to find its mojo.

Nonetheless, Erasmus and co probably won’t be too concerned over how things panned out.

Who was the star in this match?

Tighthead prop Vince Koch enjoyed a fruitful outing, one that suggests he could challenge for a starting spot in the A-team, while lock Lood de Jager was a tower of strength. But it was captain fantastic Schalk Brits that stole the show. He showcased his immense talent with a faultless performance in his makeshift position of No 8, making his tackles and proving a superb link player too. When he moved to hooker again, there were also no hitches.

Key moments and themes

The Springboks, for all their inaccuracy at times, approached the first quarter particularly well. Once they saw that the backline was going to take time to impose itself, they decided to exploit their powerful set-piece and built their lead through tries from close range.

Erasmus will be chuffed with the way his pack of forwards performed. They functioned well as a unit and looked like a group of players willing to challenge for the first-choice members’ places. The same couldn’t be said for the backs, who looked rusty.

Namibia didn’t provide many highlights, but their general attitude on defence was pleasing. They tried gang tackles and did well to disrupt the Boks’ momentum at ruck time, particularly when they wanted quick ball in the last 20 minutes to inflate the scoreline. The South Africans were guilty too of not being direct enough against opponents who always would come off second best in the collisions.

Point scorers:

Springboks – Tries: Bongi Mbonambi (2), Makazole Mapimpi (2), Francois Louw, Lukhanyo Am, Warrick Gelant, Siya Kolisi, Schalk Brits. Conversions: Elton Jantjies (6).

Namibia – Penalty: Cliven Loubser.

