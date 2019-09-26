Free-running Italy complete first leg of Rugby World Cup mission

Italy’s 48-7 thumping of Canada in Fukuoka Thursday all but confirmed their automatic entry into the next World Cup, leaving coach Conor O’Shea with one remaining mission in Japan.

He wants the Azzurri to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time, but that will require a huge lift in performance when they clash with heavyweights South Africa in eight days.

With a powerful forward pack and free-running backline, Italy have so far notched 14 tries to have two bonus-point wins in two matches against minnows Namibia and Canada.

It puts them on top of Pool B but they still have to face the All Blacks and Springboks who are overwhelming favourites to emerge from their group to the knockout stage.

Barring a monumental upset by either Canada or Namibia against the top sides, Italy are assured of at least finishing third in their pool to be guaranteed a berth at the 2023 World Cup in France.

“The first objective we had was to play two matches in four days, and I think we have demonstrated that we can qualify for the next World Cup as well,” O’Shea said.

But against South Africa “we have to up our levels”.

Following their opening thrashing of Namibia, O’Shea made wholesale changes to his side to face Canada and said the way the rearranged line-up performed in Fukuoka had created a selection dilemma.

“From tomorrow we will start to train for the next match, but I’m not thinking too far into the future. We can’t perform like that (against Canada) every time, that is another challenge for us,” he said.

“I don’t know which players I will choose to face South Africa, but we have completed the first goal we set for this World Cup.”

Italy made a flying start against Canada, putting 17 points on the board in the first 15 minutes before their attack went off the boil for the remainder of the half.

They came alive again in the second spell with a further 31 points, while their defence cracked only once for Canada’s sole try late in the match.

Having waited nearly a week for their first outing, while Italy were playing their second, Canada coach Kingsley Jones lamented missed opportunities including Matt Heaton dropping the ball five metres short of an open line.

“If we’d taken the gift under the posts, 17-7, it starts to change the shape of the game. But unfortunately we didn’t take those chances,” Jones said.

“It’s a reality check for us in some ways. There’s a lot of growing in our team and I’m really confident in the team and we can just keep getting better.

“Italy were the better team but there were a lot of points left out there and I think the scoreboard flatters them.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.