Springbok player ratings: Only the ref was poorer
Sport Staff
Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between New Zealand and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on September 21, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
But one can’t deny the sheer class of Cheslin Kolbe…
Here’s how the players fared in Yokohama.
(Click on a portrait to reveal its rating)
For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.