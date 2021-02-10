World Rugby 10.2.2021 07:07 am

Ireland’s O’Mahony banned for three matches after ‘reckless’ tackle

AFP
Peter O'Mahony of Ireland is shown a red card by referee Wayne Barnes during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

The ban means the loose-forward will miss his country’s Six Nations matches against France, Italy and Scotland.

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony was Tuesday banned for three matches after being sent off for a “reckless” tackle in the Six Nations defeat to Wales at the weekend.

O’Mahony was shown a red card following a brutal head-high hit on prop Tomas Francis in the 13th minute of the encounter in Cardiff, which ended in a 21-16 win for Wales.

The Ireland back row forward, 31, appeared before a three-strong independent disciplinary committee via video conference on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: What next for SA rugby – the Franchise Cup, the Rainbow Cup, or no cup at all?

“The player admitted the act of dangerous play in a ruck and that the offending merited a red card,” said a Six Nations statement, with the offence described as “reckless”.

The committee determined the appropriate punishment for the offence was six weeks.

But the statement added: “It was accepted that there were no off-field aggravating factors, and the disciplinary committee concluded after careful consideration of the player’s record and conduct in the hearing, that the player was entitled to a 50 percent reduction of sanction in mitigation.

“The player is suspended from 7th February 2021 to 14th March 2021, which represents three meaningful matches to the player. The player is free to play again on 15th March 2021.”

It means O’Mahony will miss Ireland’s Six Nations matches against France, Italy and Scotland.

Andy Farrell’s men are due to host England in their final match in this year’s tournament on March 20.

