World Rugby 28.8.2020 11:21 am

Perrett becomes Super Rugby’s first female referee

AFP
Perrett becomes Super Rugby’s first female referee

. AFP/STR

Amy Perrett made history Friday by becoming the first woman to referee a men’s Super Rugby game, a move she hopes will open the door to other women.

The Australian took charge of the clash between the ACT Brumbies and Western Force in Canberra after reguarly running the sidelines in other Super Rugby AU matches this season.

“I’ve been really fortunate to already achieve a lot, so everything now is all a bit of a bonus, and it’s just a case of taking any opportunity as it arises,” she told rugby.com.au ahead of the game.

Perrett was already the first woman official in Super Rugby, having been appointed assistant referee for a showdown between the Melbourne Rebels and Western Stormers in 2016.

She officiated the 2014 women’s World Cup final and is a regular at the women’s Six Nations, but is not the first female to control a men’s professional game.

That honour went to Ireland’s Joy Neville, who took charge of a Challenge Cup pool game between France’s Bordeaux-Begles and Russian club Enisei in 2017.

Perrett, a mother, said she hoped her achievements would spur on other women to greater sporting achievements.

“It’s an old cliche, but if you can’t see it, you can’t be it,” she said.

“However, I do hope now that I’ve done it, anyone else can.”

Related Stories
The future of SA rugby is up north, says Rudolf Straeuli 20.8.2020
Super Rugby goes from world’s best to unholy mess 18.8.2020
‘Pros and cons’ for SA teams if they join Pro14, says Herbst 14.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee



today in print

Read Today's edition