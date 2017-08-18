 
menu
World Rugby 18.8.2017 10:27 am

Security guard cleared of All Blacks ‘bugging’ charge

AFP
All Blacks skipper Kieran Read had to testify. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images.

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read had to testify. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images.

The bizarre saga soured relations between the New Zealanders and Wallabies in last year’s Rugby Championship.

A security consultant employed by the All Blacks was Friday cleared by an Australian court of a charge of false representation over a bizarre bugging scandal ahead of last year’s Bledisloe Cup.

Adrian Gard had been charged in February after a listening device was allegedly discovered during a routine check of a hotel meeting room before the Test against Australia.

Media reports at the time suggested authorities believe he had planted the bug himself and then pretended to find it, in a case that raised tensions between the two arch-rivals.

Gard, who had worked with the New Zealanders for several years, was found not guilty of public mischief one day before Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener between the Wallabies and the All Blacks in Sydney.

But the court found him guilty of another charge of operating without a proper licence.

The charge referred to his work as a security consultant.

After charges were laid, New Zealand coach Steve Hansen labelled them “bizarre and unbelievable” while Australian Rugby Union chief Bill Pulver said the scandal had left a “bitter taste”.

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read told the court earlier Friday that Gard was a “pretty good man” and had been “pretty honest and loyal in what he does”, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Click here for this week’s Super Rugby teams

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘The Wound’ an insult to tradition, says Xhosa king
Entertainment

‘The Wound’ an insult to tradition, says Xhosa king

Pirates striker returns to Nigeria
Phakaaathi

Pirates striker returns to Nigeria

The Mugabe children: Blessed, or stressed?
South Africa

The Mugabe children: Blessed, or stressed?

The end of South African universities?
South Africa

The end of South African universities?

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

readers' choice

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Tito Mboweni proposes list of young candidates to replace Zuma
South Africa

Tito Mboweni proposes list of young candidates to replace Zuma

Malema: As a ‘pig eats its children’, ‘coward’ Mantashe removed Khoza
South Africa

Malema: As a ‘pig eats its children’, ‘coward’ Mantashe removed Khoza

Makhosi Khoza fired from parliament job
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza fired from parliament job

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.