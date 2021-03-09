Sport
World Test final moved to Southampton: Ganguly

According to Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly, the World Test Championship final between New Zealand and India will be played at the Ageas Bowl rather than Lord's. Picture: Getty Images

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June has been moved from Lord’s to Southampton because of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly said.

The inaugural championship’s final had long been planned for Lord’s, known as the “home of cricket”, in London.

But Ganguly told Indian media that Southampton’s Ageas Bowl was preferred because the venue has a built-in hotel. The date of the final has not yet been announced.

“I’m looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India president said.

“It was decided long time ago. Due to Covid and they (in Southampton) have the hotel absolutely close,” he told the India Today TV channel late Monday.

“When England resumed play after Covid, they had a lot of matches in Southampton due to the same reason.”

England played all their home Tests last year in biosecure “bubble” conditions at Southampton and Manchester’s Old Trafford ground, which also has hotel facilities.

The Test championship was initially launched in 2019 but had to be drastically changed after the coronavirus crisis erupted last year, forcing the cancellation of several tours.

India confirmed their place in the final last week by beating England 3-1 in their Test series.

