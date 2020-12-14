World Cricket 14.12.2020 09:52 am

Injury-hit Australia call up Henriques for India Test

Moises Henriques has been called up to the Australia Tests squad following an injury to seamer Sean Abbott. Picture: Getty Images

Veteran David Warner, seamer Sean Abbott, and young guns Will Pucovski and Cameron Green are all unavailable for the first Test.

All-rounder Moises Henriques was on Monday called up to Australia’s injury-hit Test squad to face India after paceman Sean Abbott was ruled out with a calf strain.

With the first Test in Adelaide beginning Thursday, the Portugal-born all-rounder’s call-up is the latest of a number of enforced changes to the squad to play the day-night match against Virat Kohli’s men.

Australia will have to cope without  talismanic opening batsman David Warner, who suffered a groin tear.

His likely replacement, rookie Will Pucovski, was ruled out with concussion after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer in a warm-up match last week.

There had been speculation that Australia could call up red-hot young all-rounder Cameron Green, but he too looks to have missed out after also suffering a concussion when hit on the head by a powerful straight drive while bowling last week.

Abbott, who has a “mild calf strain”, was expected to be fit for the second Test said Cricket Australia.

