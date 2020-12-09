Blow for Australia as Warner ruled out of India Test

Australia’s star opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India, but will try to return for the blockbuster second instalment on Boxing Day, Cricket Australia said Wednesday.

Warner is recovering from a strained adductor muscle that forced him to limp out of Australia’s second one-day international against India last month, after a knock of 83.

“I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it’s best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness,” the 34-year-old said in a statement.

“The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 percent ready for Test match conditions.

“That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference.”

The day-night first Test will begin in Adelaide on December 17, kicking off a four-match series.

It is not yet clear who will take Warner’s place in Adelaide, but Cameron Green’s century this week for Australia A against a strong India A attack – featuring Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj – has put him in the running.

In contrast, fellow prospect Will Pucovski and veteran Joe Burns, in line to form Australia’s top order, both flopped in the warm-up match and Pucovski also had to leave the field with concussion symptoms after a delivery struck his helmet.

Burns was offered a chance at redemption Wednesday when he was one of four members of the Test squad named to play the day/night warm-up against India A in Sydney from Friday.

“Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Mitchell Swepson will derive great benefit from playing high quality opposition against the pink ball in the final tour match,” Australia selector Trevor Hohns said.

Coach Justin Langer expressed confidence Warner would be back for the second Test: “If there is one guy you know will go well above and beyond that’s Dave,” he said.

“He has done an incredible job to get to where he is today and we hope to have a fully fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne.”

When they last visited two years ago – when Warner and Steve Smith were serving a ban for ball-tampering – India triumphed 2-1 for their first Test series win in Australia.

