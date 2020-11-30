World Cricket 30.11.2020 11:03 am

Third T20 match between Black Caps and Windies rained off

AFP
Third T20 match between Black Caps and Windies rained off

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson, who was named man of the series, celebrates his wicket of Brandon King of the West Indies during game three of the Twenty20 series. The final match was rained off. Picture: Getty Images

Paceman Lockie Ferguson was named man of the series after taking five for 21 in the opening fixture, plus one wicket apiece in the second and third matches.

The third and final Twenty20 international between New Zealand and the West Indies was rained off on Monday, giving the Black Caps a 2-0 series win.

Only 2.2 overs were bowled at Mount Maunganui before a downpour forced players from the field with the West Indies on 25 for one after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

The umpires finally called off the fixture two hours later with no sign of a break in the weather.

New Zealand won the first T20 by five wickets and the second by 72 runs against a West Indies outfit that only emerged from Covid-19 quarantine on Thursday.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson was named man of the series after taking five for 21 in the opening fixture, plus one wicket apiece in the second and third matches.

The first of two Tests between the sides begins in Hamilton on Thursday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash

World Biden names all-female senior communications team

Politics ‘Not surprising Ace on poll drive’

World LISTEN: Trump says will not ‘change my mind’ on election fraud claims

State Capture Tom Moyane to cross examine Pravin Gordhan at Zondo commission



today in print

Read Today's edition