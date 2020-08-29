Match abandoned after Pakistan fight back against England

England had threatened a huge total while Tom Banton was making 71, the 21-year-old batsman’s maiden fifty at this level.

But his exit left England 109-3 and sparked a collapse that saw four wickets lost for 14 runs in 19 balls before rain ended the innings after 16.1 overs.

Play was later called off with no result in the first of three matches in the series.

“It was good fun,” Banton told Sky Sports.

“I struggled to begin with, they bowled quite nicely and then I just backed myself when the spinners came on,” he added.

Pakistan struck five balls after captain Babar Azam won the toss when left-arm spinner Imad Wasim caught and bowled Jonny Bairstow.

But Banton, opening in place of the injured Jason Roy, took charge with two slog-swept sixes off consecutive balls from leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Dawid Malan helped Banton add 71 for the second wicket, only to run himself out for 23.

Banton, however, completed a 33-ball fifty featuring three fours and three sixes before scooping paceman Haris Rauf for an audacious six over fine leg only to then slice Imad to extra-cover.

Got him – Imad Wasim (L) celebrates with Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (R) after having England’s Lewis Gregory stumped in the 1st T20. POOL/AFP/Mike Hewitt

England captain Eoin Morgan was then lbw to Iftikhar Ahmed before Moeen Ali was well caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Shadab.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan, who impressed during Pakistan’s recent 1-0 Test series defeat by England, then stumped Lewis Gregory off Imad, who took 2-31 from his maximum four overs.