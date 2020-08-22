World Cricket 22.8.2020 08:57 am

Former Australia captain White hangs up pads

AFP
Former Australia captain White hangs up pads

Former Australia captain White has called time on his professional career . AFP/File/THEO KARANIKOS

Australian all-rounder Cameron White, who captained his country seven times, has called time on a professional career that spanned almost 20 years.

The 37-year-old played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 Twenty20s while featuring for a host of clubs, including Victoria, the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at home.

In England, he had stints with Northamptonshire and Somerset while enjoying time in the Indian Premier League with the Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I’ve definitely finished up playing, that’s for sure,” White told cricket.com.au late Friday.

“I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal.

“To be totally honest, I’m pretty content. I think my time is definitely up. I’ve had enough from a playing point of view and I’m ready to focus on coaching.”

A destructive batsman and competent legspinner, White was primarily a limited-overs specialist, captaining Australia seven times in one-day and T20 matches.

His four Tests were all in India on a 2008 tour, but he took only five wickets and was discarded.

Related Stories
Mental health focus as Aussie cricketers head into virus bubble 18.8.2020
T20 World Cup postponement was ‘inevitable’, say Australia 21.7.2020
Ball-tampering report slams ‘arrogant’ Cricket Australia culture 29.10.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years

General Collins Khosa’s family sues SANDF for R10m

General Mabuza ‘doing well under the supervision of his physician’ – spokesperson

Xenophobic content in SA tweeted 120 times more since one toxic account was founded

Parliament Sars finds 17 PPE tenders of R1.2bn involving ‘politically exposed persons’



today in print

Read Today's edition