New Zealand advance to third in Test Rankings, overtake SA

New Zealand on Sunday won their fourth consecutive Test series and finish the year on 107 points, two points ahead of South Africa, whom they have overtaken.

New Zealand are now in third place in the ICC Test Team Rankings after completing a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka on Sunday’s final day in their two-Test series.

The home side, which won the second Test in Christchurch by a record 423 runs, reaped the dividends of a fourth consecutive Test series win.

They started the series with 105 points and could have gone up to 109 points and second place had they won both matches against Sri Lanka.

However, fourth-placed South Africa, who lead 1-0 in an ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan, can reach 110 points and second spot by blanking the opposition.

India, who lead 2-1 after three matches of their four-Test series in Australia, remain at the top of the year-end rankings with 116 points. England are second with 108 points and Australia fifth on 102 points.

Top-10 world rankings:

1 India 116

2 England 108

3 South Africa 106

4 New Zealand 105

5 Australia 102

6 Sri Lanka 93

7 Pakistan 92

8 West Indies 70

9 Bangladesh 69

10 Zimbabwe 11

– African News Agency (ANA)

