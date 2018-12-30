 
New Zealand advance to third in Test Rankings, overtake SA

ANA
New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates with team mates after their series win over Sri Lanka during day five of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. AFP/Marty MELVILLE

However, SA could soon go up to second place if they win all the tests against Pakistan.

New Zealand on Sunday won their fourth consecutive Test series and finish the year on 107 points, two points ahead of South Africa, whom they have overtaken.

New Zealand are now in third place in the ICC Test Team Rankings after completing a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka on Sunday’s final day in their two-Test series.

The home side, which won the second Test in Christchurch by a record 423 runs, reaped the dividends of a fourth consecutive Test series win.

They started the series with 105 points and could have gone up to 109 points and second place had they won both matches against Sri Lanka.

However, fourth-placed South Africa, who lead 1-0 in an ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan, can reach 110 points and second spot by blanking the opposition.

India, who lead 2-1 after three matches of their four-Test series in Australia, remain at the top of the year-end rankings with 116 points. England are second with 108 points and Australia fifth on 102 points.

Top-10 world rankings:
1  India 116
2  England 108
3  South Africa 106
4  New Zealand 105
5  Australia  102
6  Sri Lanka  93
7  Pakistan  92
8  West Indies  70
9  Bangladesh  69
10  Zimbabwe 11

– African News Agency (ANA)

