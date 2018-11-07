 
World Cricket 7.11.2018 08:40 am

WATCH: 43 runs in one over … conceded by a South African!

Sport Staff
Willie Ludick of Notherns during day 4 of the Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Week at PBHS Abernethy Oval between Northerns vs Eastern Province on December 20, 2014 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Pretoria born and bred Willie Ludick, who plays in New Zealand, now holds a dubious world record after eight nightmarish deliveries.

A South African now holds the dubious record of conceding the most runs off one over in all 50-over cricket.

Willie Ludick, who grew up in Pretoria and was a member of the 2016 SA Under-19 team at the World Cup, was smashed for an incredible 43 runs off an eight-ball over in a domestic List A game between Central Districts and Northern Districts on Wednesday.

The damage was done by the sixth-wicket pair of Joe Carter and Brett Hampton.

Hampton began the carnage with a four and then two sixes from consecutive no-balls.

Another six followed from a legitimate ball before he took a single to rotate the strike.

Carter then hit the last three deliveries for sixes.

Poor Ludick’s figures went from a respectable 1/42 from nine overs to a messy 1/85 from 10.

Carter and Hampton broke the previous record of 39 by Zimbabwe’s Elton Chigumbura in a 50-over match in Bangladesh.

Last season, JP Duminy broke the South African domestic record by smashing leg-spinner Eddie Leie for 37 in one over in a domestic One-day Cup match.

