 
menu
World Cricket 2.11.2018 08:54 am

How alleged racist incident drove former Aussie star to drink

AFP
Harbhajan Singh of India walks past Andrew Symonds of Australia on his way back to his bowling mark during day four of the Second Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Harbhajan Singh of India walks past Andrew Symonds of Australia on his way back to his bowling mark during day four of the Second Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A decade ago, Andrew Symonds insisted legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh called him a ‘monkey’ during a Test. It changed his life.

Former all-rounder Andrew Symonds says the infamous “monkeygate” scandal with India a decade ago drove him to drink as he opened up Friday on how his life started spiralling out of control.

The big-hitting Australian accused spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a “monkey” in the 2008 New Year Test in Sydney.

Singh, who denied any wrongdoing, was suspended for three matches, but the ban was overturned when India threatened to quit the tour in what was a low point in India-Australia cricket relations.

Ten years on and Australian cricket is again reeling from the behaviour of its players after the cheating scandal in South Africa and a review this week that slammed both Cricket Australia and the culture of the team.

Symonds, who was born in England with one of his parent’s of West Indian background, continues to insist Harbhajan called him a monkey “probably two or three times”.

“From that moment on that was my downhill slide,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

He said his guilt over the way the process played out took a heavy toll after his teammates were “dragged in” to back up his account of being racially abused.

“I started to drink heavily as a result of it and my life was starting to dissolve around me,” Symonds said.

“I felt the pressure and the weight of dragging those mates of mine into the cauldron of this cesspit that should never have got to this sort of point where we felt guilty.

“I was dealing with it the wrong way. I felt guilty that I’d dragged my mates into something I didn’t think they deserved to be involved in.”

Symonds’ Cricket Australia contract was withdrawn in June 2009 after he was sent home from the World Twenty20 following the latest in a series of alcohol-related indiscretions.

He claimed at the time he had been diagnosed as a binge-drinker, not an alcoholic.

Symonds claimed Friday it was the not the first time Harbhajan had abused him.

“I’d spoken to Harbhajan the series before in India, he’d called me a monkey before in India,” he told the ABC.

“I went into their dressing room and said, ‘Can I speak to Harbhajan for a minute outside please?’ So he came outside and I said, ‘Look, the name-calling’s got to stop or else it’s going to get out of hand.'”

Despite the animosity the pair eventually made up and played together in the Indian Premier League.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.