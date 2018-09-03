WATCH: Pakistan’s shocking cricket facilities

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq caused a stir on Monday after sharing a video documenting the shocking facilities two local first-class teams have to contend with.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Lahore Whites are currently engaged in a domestic four-day match at the LCCA ground in Lahore but have to freshen up in a bathroom with broken doors, tiles and mirrors.

Misbah labelled the dressing room as nothing more than a “storeroom”.

This is not a storeroom.This is LCCA ground's dressing room currently hosting first class match between SNGPL&Lahore whites.Six test players are playing in this match.I think players deserve better than this.Outfield and pitch is also not encouraging for cricket. pic.twitter.com/xpJ8RMSkkF — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) September 2, 2018

“This is not a storeroom. This is LCCA ground’s dressing room currently hosting first class match between SNGPL & Lahore whites,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Six test players are playing in this match. I think players deserve better than this. Outfield and pitch is also not encouraging for cricket.”

Rather scarily, only one roof fan is installed in temperatures that have soared to 36 degrees.

Misbah’s video has already been viewed over 80 000 times.