World Boxing 30.10.2018 10:33 am

WATCH: Boxer bizarrely attacks his own trainer!

Sport Staff
Not a sight you see too often! Photo: Youtube screengrab.

Georgian Levan Shonia clearly didn’t take his 12th career defeat too well…

In one of the more bizarre scenes ever seen in a boxing ring, Georgian pugilist Levan Shonia attacked his own trainer during a bout at the weekend.

The 34-year-old had just suffered a 12th career defeat to Bulgarian Spas Genov, who remains unbeaten, and was so frustrated that he took it out on his mentor.

He first threw a punch with his right hand, which hit the trainer’s shoulder.

Clinging onto the ropes to prevent himself from falling, the trainer regains composure and retaliates with a slap.

Shonia still doesn’t relent and then tries a left hook.

The skirmish was eventually ended by the referee.

