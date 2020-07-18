MotoGP 18.7.2020 01:10 pm

Quartararo quickest in Jerez practice as Marquez angers Rins

AFP
Quartararo quickest in Jerez practice as Marquez angers Rins

Quartararo set a new lap record on Saturday at Jerez. AFP/JAVIER SORIANO

Fabio Quartararo set a new record lap time at Jerez on Saturday in the third practice session for the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix, as Alex Rins was angered by world champion Marc Marquez.

Frenchman Quartararo, 21, posted a blistering one minute, 36.806 seconds on his satellite Yamaha bike to book a spot in the second qualifying session (1210 GMT), edging out Australian Jack Miller by 0.052 seconds.

Marquez, bidding for a seventh top-class title in the coronavirus-delayed season, was fourth-quickest, behind Suzuki’s Joan Mir and ahead of Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales.

But Honda’s Marquez left Suzuki’s Rins waving his arms in frustration as he tried to get past his compatriot.

Rins, who finished fourth in the championship last season, could only manage 12th and will have to contest the first qualifying session.

Italian veteran Valentino Rossi is through to second qualifying, although he finished 0.324 seconds slower than Quartararo despite riding a Yamaha factory bike.

The 2020 MotoGP world championship finally gets underway on Sunday, behind closed doors and more than four months late.

Fastest combined times from practice for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez de la Frontera:

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1min 36.806sec, 2. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.052sec, 3. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.102, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.223, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.240, 6. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 0.293, 7. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.306, 8. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.324, 9. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.365, 10. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.379

Related Stories
Quartararo to replace MotoGP legend Rossi at Yamaha in 2021 29.1.2020
F1 changing, off to Europe 8.5.2014


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing

Courts Remove ‘public enemy’ Dudu Myeni immediately, Outa asks court

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition