Formula 1 2.8.2020 04:42 pm

Drivers take knee in renewed F1 anti-racism campaign

AFP
Drivers take knee in renewed F1 anti-racism campaign

Lewis Hamilton and other Formula One drivers take a knee before the British Grand Prix. POOL/AFP/Bryn Lennon

Formula One drivers delivered a more cohesive demonstration of the sport’s stance against racism on Sunday when they all lined up on the start-finish line ahead of the British Grand Prix.

After a rushed ceremony in Hungary two weeks earlier, Sunday’s organised showing saw seven drivers choosing to stand while the rest took a knee, facing back towards the grid in a solid unit.

Those who stood this time were Kevin Magnussen of Haas, the two Alfa Romeo drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen, Carlos Sainz of McLaren, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, Daniil Kvyat of Alpha Tauri and Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Before the demonstration, during which six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton wore a “black lives matter” t-shirt while the rest wore “end racism” t-shirts, a video was broadcast in which all of the drivers expressed their support for the sport’s anti-racism campaign.

The ceremony followed days of talks following criticism by Hamilton of the sport’s lack of leadership and cohesion in support of the global anti-racism campaign.

Related Stories
Netball SA throws its weight behind Black Lives Matter 30.7.2020
‘All lives should matter’, says Springbok icon Kobus Wiese 30.7.2020
Hamilton eyes ‘super weird’ seventh Silverstone triumph 30.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition