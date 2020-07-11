Formula 1 11.7.2020 03:54 pm

F1 teams in prison threat over Hungarian lockdown

AFP
F1 teams in prison threat over Hungarian lockdown

F1 warned about breaking Hungarian lockdown . POOL/AFP/File/LEONHARD FOEGER

Formula One drivers and teams have been warned they risk prison sentences and fines if they ignore strict coronavirus lockdown measures to be imposed at next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

An announcement by the Hungarian Government, with special focus on people from Britain and non-EU countries, was sent to the teams at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, according to Autosport.

The report said that those who break the lockdown measures would face imprisonment or a 15,000 Euros fine.

An official communication, sent to the teams, was quoted saying: “Attendees of UK or other non-EU or EEA nationality should not leave the venue, or their accommodation, for any reason other than for travel between the two locations and for their pre-arranged arrival and departure to and from Hungary.”

The document, a copy of which has been seen by Autosport, added that “attendees of UK or other non-EU or EEA nationality may not use public transport and taxis.

“Any meals should be taken at either the venue or the accommodation and any free time should be spent within the boundaries of the accommodation.

“Failure to adhere to these additional restrictions will be punishable by the Hungarian authorities and may result in imprisonment and/or fines of up to approximately 15,000 Euros.”

Seven Formula One teams are based in Britain and the restrictions are expected to apply to most of the 2,000 people expected to be present at the Hungarian race.

It was made clear also that it was recommended that all F1 personnel who travel to Budapest adhere to the Hungarian restrictions.

The warning comes as F1’s governing body the FIA are investigating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes for leaving the Formula One ‘bubble’ at Spielberg this week to return home to Monaco.

Related Stories
Still plenty of life in these old dogs yet 18.8.2017
World champion Vettel tops half term report 31.7.2013


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition