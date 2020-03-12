Formula 1 12.3.2020 02:20 pm

McLaren pulls out of Australia GP after positive coronavirus test: team

The helmet of McLaren's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr is displayed in Melbourne on March 12, 2020, ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Australian organisers are already under huge pressure to suspend this weekend’s season opener.

McLaren on Thursday withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities,” it said in a statement.

