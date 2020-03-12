McLaren pulls out of Australia GP after positive coronavirus test: team
AFP
The helmet of McLaren's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr is displayed in Melbourne on March 12, 2020, ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Australian organisers are already under huge pressure to suspend this weekend’s season opener.
McLaren on Thursday withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.
“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities,” it said in a statement.
