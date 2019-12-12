WATCH: Legends Hamilton and Rossi swop rides for a day!

Two of motor racings’ biggest modern legends, Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi, swopped machines earlier this week and the results were, unfortunately, a bit predictable.

There had been speculation that Hamilton, while riding Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1, had crashed the bike at the Valencia circuit after a few days of social media blackout, before the F1 world champion confirmed he “one moment”.

“The bike is so hard to ride,” Hamilton told Sky Sports News.

“I did have one little spin with it but I brought it back in one piece. I’m step-by-step learning but it’s a very, very steep learning curve.”

Hamilton came within four seconds on one occasion of eclipsing his Italian MotoGP counterpart’s fastest lap.

The Briton’s stint on the bike at least went more smoothly than Rossi’s stint in Hamilton’s 2017 Mercedes.

He did come within 1.5 seconds of Hamilton’s best lap, but spun the car three times.

Nonetheless, both men raved over the experience of being in each other’s shoes.

???? @ValeYellow46 driving a @F1 car

???? @LewisHamilton riding a #MotoGP bike Two of the biggest motorsport legends swap their machines to put in some laps together… not something that happens everyday! ????#LH44VR46 @MonsterEnergy pic.twitter.com/UOXYYQDm3g — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) December 12, 2019

