Fans must show they’re virus-free to attend Roland Garros

AFP

Up to 13,146 spectators, which equals 65% limit on actual capacity, will be allowed from June 9 thanks to the government's decision to raise fan numbers.

French Open fans must show they are free from Covid-19 if they want to be among the small number of spectators allowed to attend this year’s Roland Garros, organisers said Wednesday.

French tennis federation director-general Amelie Oudea-Castera said potential spectators at the May 30-June 13 Grand Slam must demonstrate proof that they had a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of attendance, or bear a certificate of vaccination.

Oudea-Castera added that up to 5,388 spectators would be admitted at the Roland Garros site in western Paris until June 8, in line with current French government coronavirus-related regulations on fan-based events.

That figure will go up to 13,146 from June 9 thanks to the government’s decision to raise fan numbers to a 65% limit of actual capacity.

The tennis federation, however, has not received a waiver concerning the curfew currently in force in France, meaning there will be no fans present for evening sessions.

The nationwide curfew, presently between 7pm and 6am, will be pushed back to 9pm on May 19.

This year’s Roland Garros has already been pushed back by one week, with organisers hoping the Covid-19 situation in France will have improved enough to maximise the number of fans.

Last year’s Roland Garros was delayed by four months due to the pandemic. A maximum of 1,000 spectators were allowed on site each day.