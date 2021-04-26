India star Ashwin withdraws from IPL, Aussie duo also depart

AFP

"My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," Ashwin tweeted.

India star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the Indian Premier League on Sunday to support his family during the Covid-19 pandemic, dealing a significant blow to the glitzy tournament which is taking place despite the country battling rising death rates.

Ashwin, 34, a key Test and ODI player, said he would be taking a break from playing in the lucrative T20 franchise tournament with the Delhi Capitals team.

“I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals.”

Ashwin’s decision is a major blow for the money-spinning event which is being held behind closed doors and runs until May 30.

On Sunday, a leading Indian newspaper group suspended coverage of the IPL, calling the tournament “commercialism gone crass” and “incongruous” as the record-breaking pandemic surge grips the country.

Express Publications said in a front-page editorial of its flagship English-language daily, the New Indian Express, that the paper was halting reporting on the Twenty20 event until a “semblance of normalcy is restored”.

Delhi said they supported the decision taken by Ashwin.

“Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99 Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals,” the team tweeted.

Ashwin has played 77 Tests in a 10-year international career as well as 111 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals.

He has 409 Test wickets, one of just 16 bowlers in history to break the 400-mark.

Ashwin’s Twitter account has over 10 million followers.

His profile page contains the plea: “Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine.”

Australian stars go home

Meanwhile, two Australian cricketers became the latest to pull out of the Indian Premier League on Monday as pressure grows on the tournament following a devastating coronavirus surge.

The IPL has attracted criticism for continuing even as India’s health care system reels from 350,000 daily infections and almost 3,000 deaths a day from the virus.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson’s franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted that the players are “returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021”.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support,” it added.

Rajasthan Royals said that AJ Tye also flew back to Australia on Sunday.

The bowler was quoted by Australian radio station SEN WA that more Australians may follow suit.

“Some of the guys are very interested in what route I took home and how I approached it. Other guys are just happy to make sure I’m OK and make sure I’m in a good space,” Tye told the station, according to its website.

“There are some concerns. I’m not sure if I’ll be the only one, but that’s too early for me to say.”

