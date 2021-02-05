SA at the Super Bowl! – All you need to know about gridiron star Greg Joseph

We take a closer look at the 26-year-old place-kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 55th edition of the American football showpiece this weekend.
Early life
Born in Johannesburg, Joseph moved to the United States with his parents in 2001, at the age of seven.
Having displayed talent in both soccer and gridiron in high school, he went on to attend Florida Atlantic University where he focused on American football. Despite not being the biggest or strongest player, standing at 1.83m/95kg, he found tremendous success on the collegiate circuit as a specialist kicker.
He graduated in 2017 with a degree in exercise science and health promotion.
NFL career
After signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Joseph went on to make his NFL debut later that year with the Cleveland Browns.
A traveller in the early stages of his top-flight career, he spent some time with the Carolina Panthers practice squad before penning a deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2019.
Last year he was signed to the Buccaneers practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in December after teammate Ryan Succop was sidelined by Covid-19 restrictions.
Career stats
As a teenager, Joseph received accolades in both soccer, earning All-State colours, and American Football, with All-American honours.
At Florida Atlantic University he kicked a total of 57 goals and scored 336 points in four seasons for the institution’s collegiate team.
In 2018, in the 14 NFL matches he played, Joseph kicked 17 field goals, racking up 76 points during the campaign. It remains his best season thus far.
Quiet confidence
“I’m always going to be confident in myself and my ability. I’m a quiet guy but I’m a hard worker, so I’m following the course and doing my job to the best of my ability. I’m not here to assert my dominance or anything. I’m just here to be Greg Joseph.”
Super Bowl
The Buccaneers, led by iconic quarterback Tom Brady, will target their second Super Bowl title, and their first since 2002, when they square up against defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs.
The game, which is expected to start at 1.30am on Monday morning (SA time), will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Among the entertainment, the US national anthem will be performed by country music singer Eric Church and R&B star Jazmine Sullivan, while the half-time show will be headlined by Canadian artist The Weeknd.
